Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,117,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after buying an additional 409,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.