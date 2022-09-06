OVR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.33 Million (OVR)

OVR (OVR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, OVR has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. OVR has a market capitalization of $19.54 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OVR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,659.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00135662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035525 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023583 BTC.

OVR Coin Profile

OVR (CRYPTO:OVR) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,021,776 coins and its circulating supply is 27,384,998 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OVR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

