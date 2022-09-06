Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.07 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $12.07 million and approximately $435,683.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,883.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,567.77 or 0.08302537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00027251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00185263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00288230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00772416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00597761 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,796,276 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

