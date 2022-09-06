Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OXM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.00.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $4,365,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

