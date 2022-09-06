Oxygen Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $263,418.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,436,257 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Buying and Selling Oxygen

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.