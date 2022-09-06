PAC Protocol (PAC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,336.00

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $4.93 million and $46,336.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,119,365,384 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

