Pacoca (PACOCA) Price Reaches $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

Pacoca (PACOCA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Pacoca coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pacoca has a market cap of $1.27 million and $12,467.00 worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pacoca has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002503 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00836893 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015595 BTC.
Pacoca Coin Profile
Pacoca’s total supply is 142,811,394 coins and its circulating supply is 123,107,414 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io.
Pacoca Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pacoca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pacoca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.