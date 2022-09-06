Pakcoin Price Hits $0.0035 (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pakcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Pakcoin has a market cap of $236,791.06 and approximately $2,854.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Pakcoin Coin Profile
Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io.
Pakcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pakcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pakcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.