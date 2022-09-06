Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,569 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of QuinStreet worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after buying an additional 810,499 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,731,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after buying an additional 265,804 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,778,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,635,000 after buying an additional 103,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth $20,155,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03.

QNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

