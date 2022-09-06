Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,217 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of STAAR Surgical worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 815.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $90.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.10 and a beta of 1.04. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

