Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,086 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

GBT stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. The firm had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Blood Therapeutics

In other news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at $599,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.