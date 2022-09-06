Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,521 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ross Stores by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,984,000 after buying an additional 1,514,790 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

