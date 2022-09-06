Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 52,448 SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SeaWorld Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $490,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEAS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

