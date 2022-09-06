Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 23,643 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Brinker International worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAT. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Brinker International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 794,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,326,000 after buying an additional 55,835 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 718,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,087,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,080,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,064,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 72,549 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.74.

Brinker International Stock Up 1.2 %

EAT stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

