Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,035 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,865 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $503,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $246,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $487.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Increases Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

