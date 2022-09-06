Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 513 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,497 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average is $129.07.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

