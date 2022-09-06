Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,877 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGP opened at $163.70 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.70.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

