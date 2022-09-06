Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 104,286 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Tenneco worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 363.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

