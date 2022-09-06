Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,960 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after buying an additional 255,361 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,497,000 after buying an additional 192,434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after buying an additional 380,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,743,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,440 shares of company stock worth $5,490,061. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

RMD stock opened at $215.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.57.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

