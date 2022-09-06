Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.70.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $423.08 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

