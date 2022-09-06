Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 667,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $340.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

