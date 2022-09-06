Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CME Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.20.

CME stock opened at $194.69 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

