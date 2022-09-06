Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 45.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,810,000 after acquiring an additional 604,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CAT opened at $180.83 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day moving average of $202.14. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

