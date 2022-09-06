Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,402 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $155.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TT shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.