Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $252.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

