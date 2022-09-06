Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 277,119 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STT opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $74.24. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

