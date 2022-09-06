Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,001 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Gray Television worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTN. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

GTN opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

