Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 128,330 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,330 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vivint Smart Home worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Vivint Smart Home Trading Up 1.4 %

About Vivint Smart Home

NYSE VVNT opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

