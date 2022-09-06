Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 31,852 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of CTS worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,251,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,287,000 after acquiring an additional 189,036 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 382,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CTS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

