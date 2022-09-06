Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SIVB opened at $395.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.58. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.