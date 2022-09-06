Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,645 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,645 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.43. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

