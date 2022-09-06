PancakeSwap Market Cap Tops $548.47 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.94 or 0.00020714 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $548.47 million and approximately $37.69 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00135561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00035258 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023122 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 324,656,550 coins and its circulating supply is 139,137,554 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

