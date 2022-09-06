Pangolin (PNG) Price Hits $0.0434 on Major Exchanges

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $198,209.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00834022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015643 BTC.
About Pangolin
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,979,779 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Buying and Selling Pangolin
