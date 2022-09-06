Parachute (PAR) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Parachute (PAR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $457,026.08 and approximately $86,801.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Parachute has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030923 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

