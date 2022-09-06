Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $6.02 on Friday. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $111.95 million, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Park City Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

