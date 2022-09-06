Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Park City Group Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $6.02 on Friday. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $111.95 million, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.05.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
