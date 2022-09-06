Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

PH stock opened at $264.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.07.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

