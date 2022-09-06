PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $18.44 million and $959,142.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00029549 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00041878 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00082817 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000169 BTC.

PARSIQ is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

