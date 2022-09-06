Pastel (PSL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $898,429.00

Pastel (PSL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Pastel has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $898,429.00 worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pastel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pastel has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00883445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016385 BTC.

About Pastel

Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pastel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pastel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pastel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

