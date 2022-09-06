Pastel (PSL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $898,429.00

Pastel (PSL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Pastel has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $898,429.00 worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pastel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pastel has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002473 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00883445 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016385 BTC.
About Pastel
Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Pastel Coin Trading
