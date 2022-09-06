Pawtocol (UPI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $269,934.00

Pawtocol (UPI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Pawtocol has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pawtocol has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $269,934.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001708 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002466 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00877823 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00016102 BTC.
Pawtocol Profile
Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol. The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com.
Pawtocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pawtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pawtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.