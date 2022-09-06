PAX Gold Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $551.81 million and approximately $15.78 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $1,690.46 or 0.08882894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00135561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00035258 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023122 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 326,424 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.