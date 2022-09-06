Paybswap Tops 1-Day Volume of $111.00 (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. Paybswap has a total market cap of $39,298.17 and $111.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paybswap has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00857855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015961 BTC.

About Paybswap

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap.

Paybswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paybswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paybswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

