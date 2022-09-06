Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $390.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

PAYC stock opened at $344.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

