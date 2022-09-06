Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $344.46 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $457.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

