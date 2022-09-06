Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.54

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.54 and traded as low as C$46.28. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$46.51, with a volume of 2,240,866 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.54. The firm has a market cap of C$25.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.67%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at C$600,281.15. Insiders have bought a total of 238 shares of company stock worth $9,611 over the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

