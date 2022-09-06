Pendle Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $425,020.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0652 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $10.76 million and approximately $425,020.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002499 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001688 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00836289 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015556 BTC.
Pendle Coin Profile
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,048,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
Pendle Coin Trading
