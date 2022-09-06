Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $43.91 on Thursday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pentair by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

