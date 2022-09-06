Peony Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $8,140.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 334,648,991 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

