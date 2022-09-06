Pepemon Pepeballs Tops One Day Volume of $49.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $361,174.29 and $49.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $25.80 or 0.00130046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

