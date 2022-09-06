PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $170.66 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.70. The firm has a market cap of $235.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

