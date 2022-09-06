Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 1,530 ($18.49) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,510 ($42.41).
Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,620.29.
Persimmon Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $32.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15.
Persimmon Cuts Dividend
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Persimmon (PSMMY)
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.